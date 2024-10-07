‘We don’t do selective activism’: Women For Change pushes back against cyberbullying after calling to cancel Chris Brown show

Women For Change, an organisation dedicated to uniting the community against gender-based violence and femicide, has recently faced a barrage of online attacks after starting a petition to prevent Chris Brown from performing in South Africa. The women’s advocacy group was founded by Sabrina Walter in 2016 following the savage rape and murder of a young girl in Cape Town’s Tokai Forest, in the Western Cape.

“Women For Change has transformed into a supportive haven for victims and survivors of GBV. Using the power of social media, with almost 450,000 followers across all platforms, we advocate, raise awareness, and educate,” Walter told IOL. “We reach more than 10 million people every month and support over 100 survivors daily, offering them guidance and support during their most challenging times.” Despite this, Women For Change are facing enormous backlash, harassment and cyber-bulling for their petition against Brown.

It's official, we are in HELL! pic.twitter.com/A08HnH93Ie — Women For Change (@womenforchange5) October 6, 2024 “We have spoken out against public figures like R Kelly, Andrew Tate, P Diddy, and local artists like AKA and JubJub. “Our message has always been clear: we do not support those who perpetuate violence. So, calling for Chris Brown’s concert to be cancelled is not just another campaign for us. It is something we deeply care about.”

She went to explain that between January and June 2024, the country saw the atrocious murders of 1,894 women and 567 children. Concerned community members requested the group to start a petition. “We felt it was crucial. We simply cannot condone abusers, no matter how famous they are.” Walter shared some of the hateful messages and emails the organisation has received: Stick to posting the dead women only, every day. We are still going to see Chris Brown. We will also @ you at the live concert while you’re busy posting another dead or missing woman (laughing emoji).

Shut the f*** up. Focus on the rapes here in Africa...Worrying about a man more talented than your entire being. Useless organisation using useless s***.

You dirty b****** are so miserable, trying to cancel Chris Brown..Y’al are so bothered by this man that’s not bothering anyone. Seek f****** help and go find a therapist.

Dear broke a** motherf******, you need to find real jobs. Hating is not working out. These are only a few of the hundreds spewed at the group. Walter revealed that individuals event went on the private profile of the Women For Change’s spokesperson after a TV interview. The criticism of the petition highlights a disconnect in society’s perception of violence against women, she said.

“Too often, we are willing to overlook or excuse abusive behaviour when it comes from someone we admire. This selective outrage is dangerous because it perpetuates the rape culture and high levels of violence we as women face every day,” warned the activist. She believes it's challenging to separate art from the artist, particularly if the artist has a history of violence or abuse, such as Chris Brown. “I believe the fight against GBVF in South Africa has regressed over the years. The femicide and rape statistics continue to rise alarmingly each year. Our government has not done nearly enough to address this crisis, and the funding allocated to combat GBV remains inadequate.”