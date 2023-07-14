We need to promote an attitude of rebuilding, says Durban Chamber of Commerce after spate of truck attacks

The Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry has condemned the recent torching of trucks and said destroying property cannot become the norm in addressing social issues in South Africa. The statement comes after there was a series of truck torchings KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, and the Free State.

The chamber explained that the torching of trucks sabotaged the economy and the entire value chain of trucking companies. “Continuous congestion, road closures, and concerns about safety along the N3 are factors that create uncertainty and delays in freight turnaround times and thus creating additional costs for businesses,” read the statement. According to eThekwini Municipality Durban EDGE, it is estimated that when the logistics sector is not fully operational, it loses R800 million per month or R13.7 million per day.

“Following the Covid-19 pandemic, the July unrest, and April 2022 floods, we cannot afford losses such as this, we need to promote an attitude of rebuilding and reconciling. “The frequency with which trucks are being torched is a cause for concern and calls for urgent intervention by government and law enforcement agencies to condemn this lawless behaviour and criminals need to feel the might of the law,” the chamber said. The chamber has called for increased visibility and coverage by law enforcement agencies in the affected areas.

Meanwhile, the SANDF has been deployed in the provinces where truck were set on fire. So far, 21 trucks have been torched. Meanwhile, three people in have been arrested connection with the attacks.

Two of the suspects were arrested at their residences, one on a farm in Piet Retief and the other in Ermelo. The third suspect was arrested in Emalahleni. All three suspects are facing charges of malicious damage to property and will appear in court soon. Police Minister Bheki Cele said the police had identified 12 persons of interest with respect to the fiery truck attacks which have gripped the country since Sunday.