‘We really miss Chloë’: R10,000 reward for missing Yorkie

A R10,000 reward is on offer for the safe return of a miniature female biewer Yorkie named Chloë that disappeared over the weekend in Roodepoort on Joburg’s West Rand. The little dog that is two-years-old and 1.2 kg disappeared from a property in Horison in Roodepoort on July 28, 2024 between 8am and 9am.

The owner of the dog, Luke Enslin, a private investigator for Specialised Security Services, said it was a terrible feeling. “I last heard Chloë barking on Sunday and I didn’t go to check, now I feel bad.” Enslin said he has posted the missing notice on local Facebook pages but has since received one phone call that someone has spotted the dog.

“Chloë was a part of our family and we really miss her. We are appealing to anyone to anyone with information to come forward.” If anyone has information they can contact Enslin on 082 222 5821. In a similar incident, in June 2022, a Cape Town family also offered a R10,000 reward after their dog went missing during a hike at Constantia Nek in Cape Town.

The owner said the reward was offered after they had exhausted all avenues to find the dog. The Boston terrier named Skunk was found three weeks later next to the M5 near a stormwater drain. Owner Andrew Whitehouse told IOL this week that the reward was given to two little girls and there was a welcome home party for Skunk.