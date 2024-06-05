‘We stand with the Hoosen-Prestons’ - Beare family condemns horrific murder

The estranged father of alleged killer Grayson Beare has condemned the murder of a Durban woman and the attack on her family. Halima Hoosen-Preston was fatally stabbed in her Hyder Road home in Glenmore in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Her husband and son are fighting for their lives in hospital. Police said on arrival on scene, the victim’s 10-year-old daughter told police that the suspect said he attacked them because they supported Palestine. Grayson Beare, 44, was arrested on the scene after he was allegedly found with a blood-stained life.

He appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday facing a count of murder and two counts of attempted murder. The court ordered that he undergo a mental evaluation. Glenmore resident, Halima Hoosen-Preston, was murdered in her home, allegedly by Grayson James Beare. Picture: Facebook The murder incident has sent shock waves through the Durban community.

The Beare family has since issued a statement, stating that they stand firmly for and with the victims – the Hoosen-Preston family. It further reads that Grayson Beare (born King) is the son of businessman Julian Beare’s late wife from whom Julian had been estranged for over 30 years. Julian, who is the chairman of Beare Holdings, adopted Grayson when they married.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the Hoosen-Preston family, the deceased’s loved ones and community, and heartfelt prayers for a full recovery for those injured,” said Julian, who has been estranged from Grayson for a number of years. “We are shocked by the abhorrent violence and wholly condemn Grayson Beare’s actions. “While nothing we say or do can reverse these violent actions, as a family, we stand with the Hoosen-Prestons and offer them our full support.

“We were also horrified by his deeply upsetting comments that we heard in the video currently circulating. We totally reject any association with what he said and what he has done.” The Beare family said Grayson has previously been treated for an array of substance abuse and psychological issues. “To our knowledge, he was still under professional medical care.