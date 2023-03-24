We thought he was dead; he was flying high from inside a jail cell: Facebook rapist plot thickens

In May 2022, the Department of Correctional Services issued a statement “confirming” the death of Thabo Bester. Known as the “Facebook rapist”, Bester supposedly burnt to death in his Mangaung Correctional Centre cell where he had been serving a life sentence for rape and murder.

However, an explosive investigation by GroundUp has revealed that Bester allegedly escaped from prison and was recently seen in Sandton. It has further been revealed that Bester ran a high-profile, multimillion rand business under the name “Tom Motsepe”. It has been further revealed that Bester claimed to be the chairperson of 21st Century Media. The company had found itself in the middle of a social media disaster after a flopped Women in Media conference that claimed to have special appearance by Hollywood elite.

Bester also orchestrated a glitzy event in Johannesburg. It was attended by some South African celebrities. He made an appearance via video call. It appears that Bester ran his “media empire” from inside his prison cell. Speaking to GroundUp, 21st Century Media staff said Bester claimed to be a 21st Century Fox and Sky Digital executive and was hands on in company operations. Bester was also “based in New York” while the business operated from a plush Sandton office.

The Department of Correctional Services have yet to comment on the latest claims. On March 17, the Department of Correctional Services said the investigation into Bester’s death had not been concluded and the autopsy had not been tabled before the DCS. “The matter has become a subject of public interest and the department is pressing on the investigation team to conclude its work so that the findings could be made available,” the department said.