‘We will get justice’ says Durban woman on the death anniversary of her son, daughter-in-law following a deadly fumigation

The morning of September 28, 2022, will forever be etched in the memory of Zoë Molver. Hearing the wailing of her two sons who found their brother Nicholas, 35, and his wife Matri dead in their apartment on Currie Road in Musgrave, Durban.

The couple who had been married for four years at the time of their death, died following a fumigation at their neighbour’s flat. At the time of the incident, Netcare 911 said they responded to reports of a chemical exposure at a flat. Shawn Herbst said it was established that an adjoining vacant flat had been fumigated using a white powder like substance.

He said firemen used an industrial fan to clear the toxic fumes. “A Netcare 911 Rescue Technician with the Fire Department used self-contained breathing apparatus to enter the home unit, where they found an adult male and an adult female unresponsive in the bed,” Herbst said at the time. “Both patients were assessed, however, showed no signs of life and were sadly declared deceased.”

A year later, Zoë said their family was confident that warrants of arrest would be issued shortly, and those responsible would be held to account by law. She told IOL that while the story of South Africans being reckless and negligent was nothing new, it only hits home once you become a statistic. She added that in the midst of this “horrible tragedy”, they have also seen another side to South Africans, who have offered their help and expertise.

“It will never bring my children back, but I am hoping that their death changes the narrative and that no one else has to die this way,” she said. “No one must go through this.” Describing her son as a person who went out of his way to help anyone, Zoë said it is befitting that in their quest for justice, it becomes a landmark case.

She said that there were so many families waiting for justice. “I don’t care how long it takes (to get justice) I am steadfast, courageous and committed that those who are responsible are held to account.” She said her son and his wife died as a result of carelessness.