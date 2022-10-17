‘We will kill him’: Scuffle at court as murdered Bokgabo Poo’s dad lunges at alleged killer

Pretoria – There was a scuffle in the Benoni Magistrate’s Court on Monday as enraged community members demanded to lay their hands on the 30-year-old Ntokozo Zikhali, who was arrested in connection with the brutal murder and rape of 4-year-old Bokgabo Poo. It emerged on Monday that Zikhali was out on bail in a separate matter where he allegedly raped a 9-year-old girl. in connection with the case of Bokgabo, Zikhali has been charged with kidnapping, rape, murder, defeating the ends of justice and violation of a corpse.

Bokgabo’s father, Irvin Ndlovu, supported by some community members, attempted to attack Zikhali, who was protected by a heavy contingent of police officers. Police had to hold Ndlovu back as he charged at the man accused of murdering his daughter, jumping over the benches inside court before he was restrained. The visibly irate Ndlovu shouted at Zikhali, accusing him of murdering his daughter. In the ensuing melee, the suspect was then escorted out of court and the matter was adjourned.

Some community members outside the court were also baying for his blood. “We just want the police to give him to us. Once you kill a child, you should also die. We cannot live with live people who kill children. We will kill him,” one protester told broadcaster Newzroom Afrika outside court. Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and provincial community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko visited the home of the slain girl on Monday afternoon.

Lesufi’s spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga said the premier has expressed “great outrage” at the heinous murder of the 4-year-old Bokgabo, from Wattville in Ekurhuleni. The little girl was reported missing last Monday. “The police launched a massive search with the assistance of the community of Wattville. On Tuesday, 11 October 2022, a leg of a child was discovered in a shallow grave inside a yard of a house in Tamboville, followed by a mutilated body being discovered a few metres away from the house,” Mhaga said.

