Weekend in jail for Limpopo man arrested for allegedly killing his relative, after accusing him of theft

A 46-year-old Limpopo man, Justice Mampuru, who was arrested in connection with the brutal murder of his 49-year-old relative in Apel, has appeared before Sekhukhune Magistrate's Court. Mampuru appeared in court on Wednesday, following his arrest on Tuesday.

“He was remanded in custody until Monday, July 1, 2024 for formal bail application and further police investigation,” said Limpopo provincial police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. Mampuru’s arrest followed an incident which took place on June 20 in Mohlaletse village. “According to preliminary reports, the suspect (Mampuru) confronted the victim at his residence, accusing him of stealing personal belongings. An argument ensued, escalating into a physical altercation,” said Ledwaba.

It is alleged that during the fight, Mampuru fatally injured his 49-year-old relative. Mampuru handed himself to the police on Tuesday, amid ongoing police investigations. “The deceased has been identified as Jeremy Phasha, aged 49,” said Ledwaba.

Last week, IOL reported that police at Senwabarwana, in Limpopo, had arrested a 38-year-old woman after she allegedly fatally struck her uncle with a stick. The horrific incident happened at Ledubeng village, under the Senwabarwana policing area in the Capricorn district on Tuesday last week. “The police received information about a murder in Ledubeng village. Upon arrival at the scene, they found the lifeless body of a man in a pool of blood with an open wound on his upper body,” Ledwaba said at the time.