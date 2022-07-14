Welkom woman killed in her driveway returning home from work

Welkom – Police are searching for three men who killed a Welkom woman in her driveway on Tuesday evening. According to police spokesperson Sergeant Sinah Mpakane, the incident took place in Tempest Road, in Dagbreek, at about 7pm.

“It is alleged that the 47-year-old victim was returning from work when she was accosted by three unknown men who were waiting for her at the gate. “One of the suspects allegedly blocked the gate and the other two followed her inside the courtyard where they cornered her while (she was) inside her vehicle. “The vehicle’s window was smashed and she was instructed to hand over cash.”

Mpakane said the victim allegedly reversed her vehicle and the suspects opened fire on her. “The woman was fatally wounded and the suspects fled. “Emergency service personnel were summoned to the scene and she was certified dead.”

Mpakane said the Welkom SAPS were searching for the three suspects. The police are appealing to anyone with information that will help trace the suspects to contact Detective Sergeant Tsie Matlokotsi at 078 758 5658 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111. IOL