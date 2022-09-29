Well-known Limpopo actor ‘Mr Bundu’ who assaulted, burnt and locked up girlfriend gets 10 years imprisonment

Pretoria – Well-known Limpopo actor, comedian and Tshivenda film producer Ntambudzeni “Mr Bundu” Rasendedza, of Lwamomondo village, has been sentenced to 10 years direct imprisonment by the Sibasa Regional Court. “He was convicted on a count of attempted murder, kidnapping and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. The first incident happened in August 2019, when ‘Bundu’ assaulted his girlfriend with a wooden stick and electric cable,” Limpopo spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said.

“He further dripped burning plastics all over her body and locked her inside his house for two weeks. He also gave her a bucket which she used when she wanted to relieve herself.” Malabi-Dzhangi said the second incident happened when Rasendedza and his girlfriend were coming home from a party. Limpopo actor, comedian and TshiVenda film producer Ntambudzeni ‘Mr Bundu’ Rasendedza has been sentenced to 10 years direct imprisonment. Picture: Twitter “The accused hit the victim with a big stone and broke her leg, tore up her clothes and left her naked. Bundu pleaded not guilty, and denied that he burnt the victim. He told the court that the victim burnt herself and fell and broke her leg,” said Malabi-Dzhangi.

In aggravation of sentence, the prosecutor argued that gender-based violence was prevalent in the area. “The prosecutor told the court that the accused should be sentenced to direct imprisonment to send out a clear message to would-be offenders,” said Malabi-Dzhangi. Earlier this year, a 44-year-old DJ from KwaNgema, in Mpumalanga, was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Piet Retief Magistrate’s Court after he was convicted of raping a 16-year-old mentally disabled girl, who was his neighbour.

At the time, NPA Mpumalanga spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said on the night of December 24, 2019, the accused and the teenager attended a traditional ceremony at KwaNgema, in Piet Retief, where the man was working as a DJ. The accused offered to take the girl home after the ceremony. He then lured her to an open field, ordered her to undress and raped her, Nyuswa said. The girl told her family about her ordeal and the DJ was arrested.

