Well-known Limpopo attorney gunned down in presence of his wife

Pretoria: Limpopo Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has ordered a prompt investigation into the killing of a well-known attorney.
Schalk David Pienaar was gunned down at his home in the town of Mokopane on Monday at about 6.30pm.
“According to the information received, the deceased, Mr Schalk David Pienaar, aged 69, was at his home with his wife when an intruder opened fire (on him) and he was fatally wounded,” said Hadebe.
Police were notified of the incident, and on arrival, preliminary investigations showed that Pienaar was shot several times. It seemed he had tried to run back into the house before he collapsed.
Several spent cartridges and projectiles were found in front of the house and inside the garage.
Hadebe said no stone would be left unturned in the bid to catch the killers.
“The perpetrator(s) must be hunted down and brought to book. We appeal to community members to assist with any information that can lead to the apprehension of these faceless criminal(s),” she said.
Police said the motive for the killing was unknown. A manhunt for the perpetrators was under way.
“Anyone with information that can lead to apprehension of the suspect(s) is urged to contact the SAPS Mokopane branch commander, Lieutenant Colonel Smit on 082 451 7213 or crime stop number 0860010111 or nearest police station or My SAPS App,” the police said.
IOL