Well-known Limpopo attorney gunned down in presence of his wife

Schalk David Pienaar was gunned down at his home in the town of Mokopane on Monday at about 6.30pm.

“According to the information received, the deceased, Mr Schalk David Pienaar, aged 69, was at his home with his wife when an intruder opened fire (on him) and he was fatally wounded,” said Hadebe.

Police were notified of the incident, and on arrival, preliminary investigations showed that Pienaar was shot several times. It seemed he had tried to run back into the house before he collapsed.

Several spent cartridges and projectiles were found in front of the house and inside the garage.