Wentworth matric learner shot and killed while walking to holiday classes had a bright future ahead of him

The family of a Wentworth teenager who they say had a bright future ahead of him, are demanding those responsible for his death be brought to book. Leyton Fynn, 17, a matric pupil at Wentworth Secondary School, was shot and killed on June 27, while walking along Richard Winn Road, on his way to Fairvale Secondary.

According to an incident report, a suspect approached the teenager and fired several shots at him. It is further alleged that an eyewitness saw the suspect flee through a pathway on Rooks Road in Wentworth. Provincial police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said Wentworth police are investigating a case of murder.

“It is alleged that the 17-year-old teenager was shot and sustained multiple gunshot wounds,” Ngcobo said. Residents of Wentworth had a peaceful march on Sunday following the death. Picture: Supplied The family of Fynn held a peaceful march at the crime scene on Sunday. His cousin Kimberley Callaghan described his death as a tragedy.

“Leyton had the brightest future ahead of him. He was an A student. He was attending extra classes to prepare for a camp he was going to attend for maths and accounting and on that day of his murder he was on his way to school,” she said. Callaghan said his parents were devastated. When asked what the possible motive for the shooting was, Callaghan said Leyton was not involved in drugs or with any gangs.

“He was a quiet studious child. There were no threats on his life,” she said. Callaghan said it could have been a case of mistaken identity. She said according to Leyton’s parents, one person has been arrested for the murder and was expected to appear in court on Monday.