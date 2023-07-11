Wentworth teen girl who attempted to rob e-hailing driver, arrested by police

Police said a 17-year-old female who allegedly tried to rob an e-hailing driver that left two of her accomplices dead, has been arrested. The incident took place on Sunday at the corner of Pascal Grove and Mia Avenue in Wentworth at around 4pm.

The girl who cannot be named because she is a minor is alleged to have requested the ride for her and three male companions. It is alleged that that during the ride they attempted to rob the driver. “The driver was attacked and pointed with a firearm. He was robbed of his cellphone and cash during the incident,” said police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo.

She said the victim allegedly managed to escape and shot at the suspects with his own firearm. “Reports indicate that two of the suspects were rushed to hospital where they were declared dead,” she said. However police were on the hunt for the teenager and one other suspect who is believed to be in his 20s.

On Wednesday afternoon police confirmed that the teenager was arrested on July 9 and charged with armed robbery and released into the custody of her parents. “She is expected to make a first appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court,” said Ngcobo. According to information, one of the passengers had requested to be dropped off and this is when they pounced on the driver.