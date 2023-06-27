Wentworth teenager shot dead while walking to holiday classes

Durban - A Wentworth teenager was shot and killed in broad daylight while walking to school for holiday classes on Tuesday morning. The 17-year-old who is a pupil at Wentworth Secondary was walking along Richard Winn Road, on his way to Fairvale Secondary, when he was killed.

According to an incident report, a suspect approached the teenager and fired several shots at him. It is further alleged that an eye-witness saw the suspect flee through a pathway on Rooks Road in Wentworth. Multiple 9mm spent cartridges were found on scene.

Photographs of the deceased laying on the pavement have since gone viral on social media. The police have been approached for further details. There have been a number of shooting incidents in the Wentworth area.

In one of the most recent ones, a 14-year-old boy survived a shooting on Major Calvert Road. According to an incident report, police received a complaint of a shooting on May 5 at around 7am and when they arrived at the scene, bystanders informed them that the victim had been shot in the left shoulder and the left side of the neck. The teenager was taken to hospital in a private vehicle.