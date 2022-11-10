Wentworth woman shot dead outside Bluff mall in suspected drug related hit

Durban - One person was killed in a shooting incident outside a shopping centre in Tara Road, Bluff, on Wednesday night. According to Shawn Herbst from Netcare 911, they responded to the shooting incident at around 8pm at the Hillside Shopping Centre.

“Reports indicate that an adult male and adult female were left in a serious condition after being shot with high-calibre weapons in what was alleged to be a drive-by shooting. “Both patients were treated on scene advanced life support paramedics and once stabilised, were transported to a local hospital for further care.” However the patient, a female, 27, who lives in Wentworth, died on arrival in hospital, according to Herbst.

The other person, a male, also 27, from Merebank, was transported to hospital in a serious condition by Emer-G-Med Paramedics.

According to a police incident report, which IOL has in its possession, four people had exited a restaurant when they were gunned down by two armed males. The woman was shot in the head, while the man sustained gunshot wounds to his right arm, right thigh and left leg. The suspects are believed to have fled in a Toyota.

No other people, including the deceased’s boyfriend, were injured, according to the report. It is alleged the shooting could be drug-related but is yet to be confirmed. Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala confirmed the incident.

“Charges of murder and attempted murder were opened for investigation. The motive for the killing is unknown.” There have been a number of drug-related shootings in the Wentworth area. Last month, police said they were searching for Allazay Bernon, 22, who is accused of killing Wentworth resident Myron Snyman.