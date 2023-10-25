‘We’re only test-driving this car’: Two men arrested in Ekurhuleni for possession of Isuzu stolen in Witbank

Two men have been in arrested in Ekurhuleni after they were found in possession of a single cab Isuzu bakkie which was reported stolen in Mpumalanga. Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa, spokesperson for the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) said after the two were cornered by police, the duo insisted they were only test-driving the vehicle.

“On Tuesday, October 24, at 7am, the EMPD’s task team officers arrested two male suspects, aged 19 and 20, for possession of a reported stolen light delivery vehicle in the Tsakane area,” said Thepa. “The EMPD officers received information about a reported stolen light delivery vehicle spotted roaming the streets of Tsakane and after following the trail, they tactically cornered the wanted white Isuzu single cab on Duyiswa Street, matching the description given, with two male occupants.” Two men will appear before the Tsakane Magistrate’s Court, in Ekurhuleni, after they were found in possession of an Isuzu bakkie which was stolen in Mpumalanga. Picture: EMPD She said the Isuzu bakkie was thoroughly searched and tested, where officers learned that the vehicle was reported stolen in the Mpumalanga province, at Witbank on Monday night.

The Isuzu single cab vehicle which was reported stolen in Mpumalanga. Picture: EMPD “The duo alleged that they were test-driving the bakkie, after fixing its tyres from the workshop. The hawk-eyed EMPD officers did not buy the story further, before the two were handcuffed and taken to the Tsakane police station,” said Thepa. “The detained pair is expected to appear at the Tsakane Magistrate’s Court soon. The recovered light delivery vehicle was kept at the police station.” Earlier this year, a 32-year-old man was arrested by members of the EMPD while driving a stolen Ford Ranger Wildtrak double cab vehicle.