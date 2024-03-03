A Western Cape police officer has been arrested on allegations he raped a woman in the police station holding cells in the early hours of Saturday morning. According to The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) the police constable stationed at Citrusdale was arrested on Saturday.

“It is alleged that the complainant was arrested for assault and detained in the early hours of Saturday morning,” said IPID spokesperson Phaladi Shuping. “The police constable allegedly went into the holding cell where the complainant was and raped her.” Shuping said the victim reported the incident to a police officer, who reported for duty in the morning for a day shift.

“The police constable was detained at Picketburg SAPS.” He is expected to appear in the Clanwilliam Magistrate’s Court on Monday charged with rape. In a similar incident, a Bloemfontein cop is facing charges of rape for allegedly raping a 21-year-old man he found urinating on the street.

IPID said they police officer took the man back to the police station, while his female colleague remained in the vehicle. A few minutes later they came back without detaining the man and dropped him at the taxi rank. The victim later reported the rape at a police station and the cop was arrested.