Western Cape cop killer, aged 30, sentenced to life term

Durban – A 30-year-old man who killed a police officer in 2019 has been handed a life sentence. Mzuhleli Tshanda was sentenced in the the Cape Town High Court on Wednesday for the murder of Constable Songezo Khethiwe.

According to the Hawks, on July 21, 2019, members of Delft SAPS Crime Prevention were patrolling on Spekboom Street. “They saw a male and female walking along and when police approached them, the male person started firing shots towards the police vehicle,” said Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani. Khethiwe sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died on scene.

Another police officer was also injured in the attack. Hani said the police vehicle was ridden with bullet holes and the windows had been shattered. In addition, police seized 10 cartridges and two projectiles.

Tshanda fled the scene. While, fleeing he ran across a road in front of another police vehicle that had also been patrolling. Mzuhleli Tshanda. Picture: Supplied Hani said because he was brandishing a firearm police gave chase and he started shooting at the police. “The police ordered the suspect to surrender. However, (he) resorted to firing at police. An exchange of fire followed, resulting in the police wounding and apprehending the suspect.”

In addition to murder, Tshanda was also convicted on charges of attempted murder, and possession of unlicensed firearm. He was given a life sentence for murder, 12 years for each count of attempted murder, 12 years for unlawful possession of a firearm and five years for possession of ammunition without a licence. The court ordered the sentences run concurrently, which is an effective life sentence.