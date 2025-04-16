Western Cape cop sentenced to 10 years for raping pregnant woman during bogus drug arrest

A former Western Cape police officer was sentenced to 10 years in prison for raping a pregnant 18-year-old woman during a bogus drug arrest in 2018. Constable Jerome Coetzee, 38, was sentenced by the Wynberg Magistrate's Court following a lengthy trial stemming from a horrifying incident that took place nearly seven years ago.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said Coetzee and two fellow officers went to the woman’s home on July 4, 2018, claiming to be searching for drugs. “Moments later, she was informed that three packets of drugs were found in the house, and she was arrested,” said Shuping. After arresting her, Coetzee drove with his colleagues and the complainant in a police bakkie.

But instead of taking her into custody, he dropped off his colleagues at the station and kept the young woman in the back of the vehicle. “Constable Coetzee drove to a secluded area where he raped the complainant, who was six weeks pregnant,” said Shuping. The rape was reported at the Strand police station, and the case was taken over by IPID for investigation.

Coetzee was eventually identified and charged. Although sentencing was initially expected in November 2024, the case was postponed after he booked off sick. "He was dismissed in March last year after disciplinary action," said Shuping. IOL News