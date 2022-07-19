Western Cape cop who allegedly shot his girlfriend dead denied bail

Durban - A Western Cape policeman who allegedly shot his girlfriend dead during an argument in January has been denied bail. According to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), it is alleged that the officer went looking for his girlfriend at her home on January 2.

Story continues below Advertisement

“When he couldn’t find her at home, he drove to town and found her in the company of her family members,” said Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping. “The officer allegedly demanded that she get into his car and when she refused, he took out his service pistol and shot at the girlfriend and her cousin seven times. “The girlfriend was hit three times and died on the scene.”

Suping said the cousin managed to escape and ran for cover at a nearby garage, where the deceased’s children were. It is further alleged that the policeman used his service pistol to carry out the shooting. He was denied bail in the Piketberg Regional Court.

Story continues below Advertisement

The matter was adjourned to September 12 for a high court date. Suping said Ipid welcomed the decision by the court in denying the policeman bail. IOL