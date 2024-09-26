Western Cape cops bust youth carrying unlicensed gun and ammunition

Cops were doing a routine patrol in Philippi East in the Western Cape on Wednesday when they noticed a man acting suspiciously as he walked down the road, so they asked him to stop. Instead of listening to the men in blue, the youth ran away. But fleet-footed officers chased him down David Vanda Street, cornered him and brought him down, said Sergeant Wesley Twigg of the Provincial Commissioner’s Office in the Western Cape.

Police searched him and found he had an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. “The suspect is now facing a serious charges of unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition. He is expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s court on Friday, September 27,” said Twigg. In a separate incident, in response to escalating violence and ongoing shootings in the Kleinvlei area, members of the Public Order Policing unit were deployed.

During stop and search operations in Silwood Heights, officers caught a man in possession of drugs. They found that the 24-year-old man was in possession of 50 mandrax tables. The suspect was arrested immediately for possession on drugs.