Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, May 9, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Western Cape cops nab suspects in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition

Picture: SAPS/Facebook

Picture: SAPS/Facebook

Published 23m ago

Share

Cape Town - Western Cape police arrested two suspects in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition in Steenberg and Worcester on Monday.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, said that Steenberg police members were busy with patrols when they saw an unknown man in St Bonaventure Street, who changed direction when he saw the patrol vehicle.

“The members gave chase and in full view of the police members, the suspect disposed of an object at premises nearby.

“The suspect was apprehended and the police members searched the premises and found a 9mm pistol.

“They arrested and detained the 32-year-old man on a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition,” Swartbooi said.

More on this

In an unrelated intervention, Worcester police members saw an unknown suspicious looking man in Katlagter Street in Avian Park and stopped and searched him, and they found a 9 mm pistol in his possession.

“The man was arrested and detained on a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition,” Swartbooi added.

Swartbooi also said that once charged the suspects are expected to make their respective court appearances in the Wynberg and Worcester Magistrate’s Courts respectively on the mentioned charges.

IOL

Related Topics:

crimeSAPSCrime and courts

Share

SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe