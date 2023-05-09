Western Cape cops nab suspects in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition

Cape Town - Western Cape police arrested two suspects in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition in Steenberg and Worcester on Monday. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, said that Steenberg police members were busy with patrols when they saw an unknown man in St Bonaventure Street, who changed direction when he saw the patrol vehicle.

“The members gave chase and in full view of the police members, the suspect disposed of an object at premises nearby. “The suspect was apprehended and the police members searched the premises and found a 9mm pistol. “They arrested and detained the 32-year-old man on a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition,” Swartbooi said.

In an unrelated intervention, Worcester police members saw an unknown suspicious looking man in Katlagter Street in Avian Park and stopped and searched him, and they found a 9 mm pistol in his possession. “The man was arrested and detained on a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition,” Swartbooi added. Swartbooi also said that once charged the suspects are expected to make their respective court appearances in the Wynberg and Worcester Magistrate’s Courts respectively on the mentioned charges.