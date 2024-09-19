Western Cape court hands down multiple life sentences in Elsies River massacre

The Western Cape High Court has handed Rowan Stuurman multiple life sentences following his conviction for a mass murder in Elsies River. The sentencing was finalised on Wednesday, September 18, a day after the court delivered its judgement on September 17.

Stuurman was found guilty of four murders, three counts of attempted murder, and unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition said the Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie. The charges stem from an incident that took place on September 19 at a Wendy house in Northmead Court, Clarke Estate. Two suspects stormed the residence at 11am, killing four minors aged between 10 and 19 and injuring two women, both aged 36.

Within two hours of the attack, detectives from the Anti-Gang Unit arrested Stuurman at a nearby address in Clarke Estate. “Meticulous investigation ultimately led to the arrest of the accused at a residence in Melton Road, Clarke Estate, Elsies River within two hours after commission of the offence,” Pojie said. Despite pleading not guilty, he was found guilty of four counts of murder, each count carrying a life imprisonment sentence.

Three counts of attempted murder, each count carrying a 10-years sentence and three years sentence for unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. Stuurman was also declared unfit to own a firearm. Western Cape Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General (Adv) Thembisile Patekile praised the investigators and prosecutors for their work in securing the conviction.