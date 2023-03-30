Western Cape detectives nab three suspects linked with Go George bus attack

Cape Town - Western Cape police on Wednesday cracked down and arrested three suspects in connection with bomb attack of Go George in March. This comes after it was reported that 14 people were treated for injuries including burn wounds and shock, after the bus they were in was petrol bombed in Pacaltsdorp, George earlier in March.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies, said an extensive and intricate investigation by Western Cape serious and violent crime detectives, assigned to the investigation of taxi violence related cases, led to the arrest of three suspects in connection with the brutal attack on the Go George Bus at Protea Road, Pacaltsdorp. Spies said that the investigation into the incident revealed that, the passenger bus was travelling towards the central business district of George when it was struck with two petrol bombs. “One of the bombs scattered the window and exploded inside the vehicle injuring 11 passengers on board and they were all taken to hospital for further medical care,” he said.

Spies further added that the investigation took the team to Pacaltsdorp during the early hours of Wednesday, where they arrested three men aged 24 and 27. “The trio remains in police custody. They are expected to make their first court appearance on Friday, at the George Magistrate’s Court on charges of attempted murder, arson, malicious damage to property and malicious damage to municipal infrastructure,” Spies added. Spies also maintained that the investigation into this incident continues.