Western Cape Health condemns break-in at Ravensmead CDC

Cape Town - The Western Cape Government Health and Wellness has strongly condemns the break-in at the Ravensmead Community Day Centre (CDC) during the weekend. This comes after perpetrators gained entry to the building through the roof, damaging the roof and ceiling.

Spokesperson Shimoney Regter said three computers used to update folders and update patient information were stolen. “We can assure our patients that service delivery will continue despite the incident. Patients may be issued with temporary folders, and we ask that you please bring your identity document/passport, hospital card and your medication packet when visiting the clinic. “Please note that you may experience a longer waiting time when visiting the administration office at the CDC due to the stolen computers. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience and understanding,” he said.

Regter added that facility management was reviewing security measures to prevent further incidents. “We urge our community to help us protect all health facilities by reporting any form of suspected vandalism or suspected acts of theft and criminality to the local police.” Regter confirmed that the incident has been reported to the SAPS for investigation.