Western Cape man arrested after being found with police uniform items

Pretoria - Western Cape police arrested a 43-year-old man after he was allegedly found with several police uniform items, including boots, caps and badges. Police said that on Thursday they received information about a man in Roosenhof, Malmesbury, who was impersonating a police officer and they went to his house to conduct a raid.

“The 43-year-old male tried evading arrest by assaulting a police officer. He was arrested for the possession of state property, assault of a police officer, impersonating a police officer and resisting arrest,” said police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk. The man is expected to appear at the Malmesbury Magistrate’s Court. In an unrelated incident, Nyanga police arrested four suspects who robbed an off-duty police member in Browns Farm on Thursday.

“The Rondebosch-based SAPS member was stopped by four suspects who pulled him out of his car and assaulted him. The suspects fled with his wallet and firearm. “The members who were patrolling in the area spotted the four suspects and arrested all four of them. The property was recovered, including the firearm,” Van Wyk said. The suspects are expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court.

In Sea Point, police arrested a 33-year-old man after he allegedly stole a bank card at an ATM. “Police monitored the suspect through a camera in a control room before pouncing on him. The 33-year-old male was found in possession of various items and the victim’s bank card,” Van Wyk said. He was arrested and charged with possession of stolen goods and will appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s court on Monday, June 13.

