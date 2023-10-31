Western Cape police busted three men for possession of copper cables worth R900,000 in Paarl

The South African Police Service (SAPS) arrested three men, aged between 33 and 40, in Paarl for the possession of copper cables valued at R900,000 on Tuesday morning. It is alleged that members of the Economic Infrastructure Task Team followed up on information about copper cables that are being stored at a premises in Mpumelelo Street, Mbekweni, and embarked on a search of the identified premises.

“The members found copper cables cut up into one-metre pieces to the value of R900,000 inside the dwelling. Three male suspects, aged between 33 and 40, were arrested and detained,” said police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg. Twigg further added that the suspects are due in the Paarl Magistrate's Court once they have been charged. He also said that the Western Cape police management has welcomed the arrest and that they will use every endeavour to bring perpetrators who are damaging and stealing essential infrastructure to book.

In an unrelated incident, Hawks in the Free State arrested two brothers who are employees at a scrapyard in Welkom for possession of suspected stolen copper cable worth R650,000. They were arrested on Monday during a multi-faceted operation comprising Welkom Serious Organised Crime Investigation (SOCI), Firearms, Liquor, and Second-Hand Goods (FLASH), Eskom, and Transnet. “The disruptive operation was for effecting search and seizure warrants. The owner was issued a fine of R3,000 for failure to adhere to the stipulations of the Second-Hand Goods Act 6 of 2009,” said Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Zweli Mohobeleli.

“In their quest to continue a search of the premises, members of Welkom SOCI uncovered copper cable, which they suspected to have been stolen,” Mohobeleli said. Mohobeleli further added that their suspicion was confirmed by an Eskom employee who positively identified the loot as belonging to his entity. Meanwhile, the Free State Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Major General Mokgadi Bokaba, has applauded the team involved in this operation.