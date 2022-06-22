Western Cape police Constable gunned down outside her home

Durban - A 26-year-old off-duty Western Cape police constable was killed outside her home on Tuesday evening. According to police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa, the incident took place in Gilo Road, Leiden in Delft.

Potelwa said details surrounding the incident are still sketchy. “Eye witness accounts from the crime scene indicate that the police constable was standing in front of her home with three other people when unknown gunmen emerged and fired several shots.” The police constable is based at Table Bay Harbour police station.

“Her identity will be released once her next of kin has been informed.” Potelwa said Delft police had opened a murder docket for investigation. “Detectives from the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) have taken over the investigation. No arrests have been effected yet for the tragic incident.”

