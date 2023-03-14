Cape Town – Western Cape police arrested four suspects on charges of possession of unlicensed and prohibited firearms and ammunition, and possession of drugs. Provincial spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, says police members attached to Operation Restore were busy with stop and search operations in Enkanini informal settlement.

“When the convoy entered Nozinga Street, they noticed an unknown male who acted suspiciously when he noticed the patrol vehicles. “The members approached the male and searched him resulting in the confiscation of a firearm. The 25-year-old man was arrested and detained on a charge of possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition,” Swartbooi said. Picture: SAPS Twitter In an unrelated incident, police members of the Anti-Gang Unit responded to information and searched an addresses in Moosa Walk, Parkwood, where they confiscated a firearm and ammunition and arrested and detained a 36-year-old male on a charge of possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition.

Swartbooi said, meanwhile, part of the unit approached a nearby house in Moosa Street. Upon arrival at the address, they confronted an unknown male and searched him resulting in the confiscation of 70 mandrax tablets and ammunition. "They arrested a 23-year-old man on charges of possession of ammunition and possession of drugs," Swartbooi said. He further alluded that the police members proceeded on foot to an address and conducted a thorough search of the entire premises. They noticed an unknown male who was trying to flee the scene.