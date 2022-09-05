Western Cape police launch manhunt for man killed while standing with friends

Durban – Police have launched a manhunt for a man who was killed more than a week ago while standing with friends. According to police reports the 42-year-old victim was fatally shot on August 25, in Vulindlela Road opposite Lwandle hostel at the barbecue stands.

It is alleged the victim who lives in Khayelitsha, was with his three friends when an unknown suspect shot him multiple times to the head and upper body. He died. Police said a 39- year-old female bystander, was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. Information collected on the scene confirmed that the gunman only shot the deceased and not any of his friends.

Police said the motive for the killing is yet to be established. They urged anyone who might have information regarding the incident to contact Detective Captain Lenny Pillay on 079 894 0119 / 021 845 2060 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or via MySAPS app. IOL