Western Cape police nab Malawian woman with drugs worth R700,000 during long distance bus trip

Police in the Western Cape arrested a foreign national transporting drugs from Cape Town to George. The 27-year-old woman was travelling on a bus when she was arrested.

The provincial police spokesperson, Captain Frederick van Wyk said the Provincial Anti-Economical and Extortion Task Team and the Provincial Counterfeit and Illicit Goods Policing Team made the arrest. “On Friday, December 20, 2024, at approximately 3.30pm, the members conducted a crime intelligence led operation about a foreign national female suspected of transporting drugs from Cape Town to George by bus,” van Wyk said. He said the drugs were found on the woman’s lap.

“The team intercepted the bus upon their arrival in Swellendam and conducted a search. During the search, they identified the suspect, a Malawian woman, who was holding a bag on her lap. Upon inspection of the bag, members discovered crystal methamphetamine and mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R700,000,” van Wyk said. The 27-year-old woman was arrested and face charges of possession of drugs and drug trafficking.

She will appear in the Swellendam Magistrate’s Court on Monday, December 23. In a separate incident in Gugulethu, officers on patrol in the Kana Informal Settlement noticed a suspicious black Polo Vivo. They stopped and searched the vehicle and occupants and found two firearms, a silver Norinco 9mm pistol with serial number removed with nine rounds and a Z88 pistol with serial number removed and 12 rounds of ammunition. Next to the firearms an undisclosed amount of cash was found.

The three suspects aged between 26 and 40 were arrested for possession of prohibited firearms and illegal possession of ammunition. They will appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court once charged. [email protected]