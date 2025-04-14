Western Cape police seize unlicensed firearm and R110,000 worth of drugs in passenger bus operation

Two men were arrested in Beaufort West after police uncovered an unlicensed firearm and dagga worth an estimated R110,000 hidden in a passenger bus during a late-night vehicle checkpoint operation on April 12. According to police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies, the successful operation was the result of a strategic deployment of resources to combat the influx of illegal firearms, drugs, and contraband into the Western Cape.

“At about 11.15pm Central Karoo District Flying Squad and Beaufort West police members conducted a vehicle checkpoint at the entrance to Beaufort West when they pulled over a passenger bus at Donkin Street," said Spies. Police began a search and discovered a concealed firearm inside a bag. The search was then expanded, recovering 12 packs of dagga hidden in another bag.

The two suspects, aged 46 and 54, who are related, were arrested on the scene after the contraband was positively linked to them. They remain in police custody and are expected to appear in court soon. They face charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and dealing in drugs.

“The provincial police management commended the members for their vigilance which led to these confiscations," Spies said, adding that more checkpoints and patrols will be in place across the province during the upcoming Easter weekend. “The strategic deployment of resources will be stepped up across the province,” Spies confirmed. IOL News