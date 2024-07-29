Western Cape police seize unlicensed firearms in crime-fighting mission

The police continue their mission to ensure community safety, successfully apprehending suspects and confiscating unlicensed firearms in separate incidents on Saturday. In the first incident, Manenberg police were patrolling near Renoster Walk when they observed an unknown man fleeing upon seeing their patrol vehicle. Officers pursued the man on foot, eventually apprehending him inside a house on Rio Grande Walk.

Upon searching the suspect, officers found a Beretta 9mm pistol. The 35-year-old man was unable to produce a valid firearm license and was subsequently arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. In a separate intervention, Lentegeur police acted on a tip-off regarding a person in possession of an unlicensed firearm. Officers entered a residence on Venter Street in Mandalay, where they conducted a search and recovered a pistol with ammunition. The man present at the scene, identified as the person of interest, could not provide a valid explanation for possessing the firearm without a license. He was detained for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.