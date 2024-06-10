Westville community appeals for witnesses after resident struck in hit-and-run while cheering Comrades runners

The Westville community is appealing for witnesses after a man was struck in a hit-and-run, while cheering on Comrades Marathon runners on Sunday. Mobi-Claw's Wynand Laatz said Adith Inderjeet suffered critical injuries and is currently in the ICU at the Life Westville Hospital.

"At around 7.55am on Sunday, Adith, a resident of Dawncliffe Road as returning home after watching the Comrades Marathon runners pass through by the M13 bridge near Dawncliffe Road. He was struck by a white 4x4 double cab bakkie. The driver sped off without stopping," Laatz said. He said the vehicle was seen travelling at high speed. "The driver made a U-turn near the bridge under construction and then drove recklessly back up Lancaster Terrace. Adith was seriously injured with a brain bleed," Laatz said.

Inderjeet is expected to remain in hospital for at least 11 days. "Someone in the Dawncliffe or greater Westville area must have information about the driver or the vehicle involved. Any details, no matter how small, could be crucial in helping the investigation and ensuring justice for Adith Inderjeet," Laatz said. He said private security companies, ADT and Mobi Claw, are reviewing CCTV footage to aid in the investigation.