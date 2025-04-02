What Timothy Omotoso's acquittal means for gender-based violence in South Africa

Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso has been found not guilty of the charges against him. The 66-year-old Omotoso and his two co-accused, Lusanda Sulani, 41, and Zikiswa Sitho, 33, faced 32 counts of charges which included racketeering, trafficking in persons, rape, and sexual assault.

This verdict has rocked South Africans due to the scope and the allegations that Omotoso faced. Women's advocacy group Women For Change is among those who are outraged at the ruling. Witness Cheryl Zondi sobbed after the ruling and spoke about how she and others wanted to stop Omotoso. "All sorts of fabrications were spread about us...Our lives have never been the same after coming out about this," Zondi told the SABC. "One has to wonder; so, this was what the last eight years of our lives have come down to? The main concern was not even what he did to us but knowing that he was not going to stop."

Zondi added that the violence Omotoso was accused of is in his nature and will not stop. "He's going to continue to do this to other women and girls. That's what we wanted to stop." Women For Change reiterated its support to victims and survivors of gender-based violence (GBV). "The South African government fails victims/survivors of GBV and Femicide every single day. We stand with Cheryl Zondi, Pamela Mabini - the state witness in this case - who was gunned down last month in front of her home, and every other victim of Omotoso's crimes. We believe you," said the organisation.

Outcry over the ruling blamed the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for failing to secure a guilty verdict. "I'm glad that the Judge aptly recognised the NPA's appalling handling of the Omotoso case as 'a lack of intention to uncover the truth', because that is exactly what is at the heart of the GBV scourge: An unwillingness to believe and protect women and girls," an X user posted. I'm glad that the Judge aptly recognised the NPA's appalling handling of the Omotoso case as 'a lack of intention to uncover the truth', because that is exactly what is at the heart of the Gender-Based Violence scourge: An unwillingness to believe & protect women & girls.

— Ree (@Moanerleaser) April 2, 2025 Another individual on the platform brought up the #JusticeforCwecwe marches and the rising call to address the country's GBV crisis. "Omotoso being acquitted in the same week that there are nationwide marches against sexual violence really says a lot about the state of this country. Wow man." Omotoso being acquitted in the same week that there are nationwide marches against sexual violence really says a lot about the state of this country. Wow man.

— Lerato (@baddaysareover) April 2, 2025 "Omotoso is found not guilty of all charges. The whistleblower, Pamela Mabini, was buried just two weeks ago. Yeah, South Africa is a sexual predators paradise." Omotoso is found not guilty of all charges. The whistleblower, Pamela Mabini, was buried just two weeks ago. Yeah, South Africa is a sexual predators paradise. — ⭒ Angel (@imexhaustednow1) April 2, 2025 "Omotoso walking free is upsetting. Omotoso walking free this week with everything that's been happening? Nah shut the whole country down."