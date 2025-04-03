What’s next in the Joshlin Smith trial: Key updates for Thursday

As the trial into the disappearance of Joshlin Smith nears the end of its fifth week, the trial within a trial continues. On Wednesday, the court saw five witnesses take the stand in the matter of the alleged police brutality as claimed by Jacquen ‘Boeta’ Appollis and Steveno van Rhyn.

The duo claimed they were assaulted and tortured by police on March 4 and 5, 2024. This does not affect Kelly Smith. Evidence pertaining to van Rhyn’s allegations is now being heard.

The State is expected to call a new witness to the stand on Thursday. The witness, only known now as Colonel Clarke, is believed to have been the officer who took down van Rhyn’s confession. The court will also be allowing video footage of the confession to be played.

On Wednesday, Judge Nathan Erasmus asked counsel if it were possible for him to view the footage overnight to get an idea of what is expected and then review it again. He said this was to minimise time being spent on irrelevant details and could save the court time. However, he stated this decision had to be made by the State and defence and he would follow their lead. Judge Erasmus also stated he would have no issues if they did not see it fit.