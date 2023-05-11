Wheelchair bandit and his gang of thieves roll in and clean out Durban jewellery store

Durban - A robber using a wheelchair and his accomplices held jewellery store employees at gunpoint before making off with a substantial amount of goods on Thursday morning. It is alleged two males went to the store in Pinetown at around 11.30am.

One of the men had been pushing the other in a wheelchair. The store is access-controlled and fully gated and customers have to be buzzed in. It is alleged the jewellery store owner’s wife opened the gates for the two customers.

After they entered, the man in the wheelchair jumped up, with a firearm in his hand. Other robbers waiting outside the store then entered. The owner, employees and customers were ordered to lie on the floor.

The robbers stole all the gold and silver jewellery from the glass showcases and put into a cloth bag. They smashed the glass door in the front of the store before fleeing in a gold Toyota Etios. No shots were fired and no one was injured.