When sanctums of worship become dungeons of abuse, sexual grooming and GBV

A place of worship is designed to be a safe space where individuals can perform acts of devotion according to their religion. But what happens when these 'safe spaces' become places of sexual torment and abuse? What happens when the people meant provide religious guidance and care abuse their position of authority and become perpetrators of violence towards women and girls?

A study, by the Moses Kotane Research Institute, has lifted the lid on the scourge of gender-based violence at places of worship, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal. Many cases often go unreported because there are no protocols in place or recourse for women or girls to take action against their aggressors. The findings of this study demonstrate that African Christian women are subjected to abuse under the guise of religion and culture.

Additionally, this study argues that patriarchal beliefs, cultural norms, and religious language and doctrines that exist in this context serve as fertile ground for GBV, and often such incidents of abuse in religious institutions are exerted in many ways, such as using scriptures to manipulate and control women. Moreover, patriarchal structures within religious institutions have been identified as key drivers of GBV, exerting control over women's bodies, behaviorus, and choices Speaking to IOL, the Institute's Executive Manager of Research & Development, Dr Simphiwe Buthelezi, said the province has one of the highest rates of GBV-related incidents. "It was imperative that Moses Kotane Research Institute, being mandated to conduct research in the province, focused on addressing this crisis and develop recommendations and strategies on how it can be addressed," she added.

According to the study, in recent years, increasing attention has been directed towards understanding and addressing GBV in religious institutions primarily because scholars have argued that while religious institutions can be instrumental in fighting GBV, they may also contribute to normalising violence and perpetuating gender inequalities that underlie GBV. Picture: Supplied

Picture: Supplied The study notes that there has been an outcry regarding regarding the disturbing and drastic increase in the number of media reports on sexual abuse, molestation and rape perpetrated in places of worship, particularly by religious leaders. Earlier this year, IOL reported on a Chatsworth church leader who was charged to allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl. During his arrest police seized laptops and sex aides.

In July, the CRL Rights Commission released a report on its investigation into allegations of rape, assault, and forced virginity tests at the Kwasizabantu Mission. Reaction Lecturer at the Department of Gender and Sexuality Studies, Dr Hanzline Davids, said women are often vulnerable in places of worship, where toxic masculinity and the misinterpretation of sacred texts contribute to their abuse and violation.

‘"This also speaks to a lack of gender transformation processes in places of worship that still privilege males. These incidents go unreported due to a lack of sensitisation of police officers who do not know how to take statements of victims experiencing gender and sexual-based violence. This failure to support victims in places of worship and local police stations not only delays justice but also perpetuates a culture of silence and impunity that upholds patriarchy," Davids said. Meanwhile, the South African Council of Churches, acting General Secretary Reverend Mzwandile Molo, said places of worship are sacred. “Any activity that undermines this, threatens the fundamental belief of what it means to be a Christian. The study indicates a worrying trend. It is beyond tragic, it is abhorrent that those who come to worship are being abused by those in authority,” Molo said.

The New Apostolic Church of Southern Africa has put in place a sexual misconduct policy that aims to affirm the church's no-tolerance stance. The policy also gives victims the opportunity to report sexual misconduct. In the Muslim context, Islamic Propagation Centre International's Ismail Moosa, said it is not common for men and women to interact at mosques. He said men who are non-relatives are not permitted to come into contact with women for such a period that would permit GBV.

"However, based on how our community reacts to other forms of violence, it would not be too difficult to delineate what would be the reaction to GBV in places of worship in the Muslim community. Firstly, the victim would have at their disposal facilities to mitigate the negative effects such as counselling, protection and privacy. These are offered by the Council of Muslim theologians and other Muslim-based organisations. Secondly the community leaders will be tasked with making clear the rights of the victim legally and at their discretion, offering options to them. The perpetrator would be submitted over to the federal judicial system," he said. People in the Catholic faith can also use their church’s structures to report incidents of abuse and GBV.

A way forward Buthelezi said based on the findings of this study, the institute recommends the following to address gender-based violence within places of worship in KZN and beyond: Awareness and Education: Implement educational programmes and awareness campaigns within religious institutions to educate congregants about GBV, challenge harmful gender norms, and promote a culture of accountability and support for survivors.

Training and Capacity Building: Provide training for religious leaders and community members on recognizing signs of GBV, responding to disclosures of abuse, and implementing appropriate support services and referrals. Reporting Mechanisms: Establish clear and accessible reporting mechanisms within religious institutions to facilitate the reporting and documentation of GBV cases, ensuring confidentiality, sensitivity, and accountability in the handling of such cases. Regulation of religious places: Legislation should be put in place to allow for the accountability, transparency, registration and regulation of churches and religious leaders.

A strongerjustice system that will protect the victims of abuse and punish the perpetrators: There is an urgent need for a stronger justice system that will prosecute unscrupulous church leaders and prevent them from preying on the most impoverished and vulnerable in society. Policy development: Develop policyand regulatory framework in South Africa that will address GBV in places of worship. Furthermore, based on the findings of this study, it is highly recommended that religious places where GBV incidents have occurred should be permanently closed and church leaders should be prohibited from opening other similar establishments