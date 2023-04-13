Where is Thabo Bester now?

The South African government has confirmed that Thabo Bester is in custody at the Kgosi Mampuru II Central Maximum correctional facility in Salvokop in Pretoria. Bester, also known as the "Facebook rapist", was brought back to the country early this morning alongside his fugitive customary wife, Dr Nandipha Magudumana. The pair were arrested in Tanzania at the weekend after they fled from South Africa days ago.

Speaking at a media briefing, Ministers Bheki Cele and Ronald Lamola said Magudumana will appear in a Bloemfontein court today. She faces charges of aiding and abetting an escaped prisoner, murder, violation of bodies and fraud. The charges against Bester are yet to be confirmed. National Commissioner of the Department of Correctional Services, Makgothi Thobakgale, said Bester was sent to the Kgosi Mampuru II Central Maximum correctional facility because of its safety. “This is so he doesn’t harm himself or others harm him. There are different sections in the facility. He is also under 24/7 surveillance and we have 24/7 contact with him. There are highly trained officers guarding him,” he said.

Arrests To date, police have arrested three people and taken one in for questioning over Bester’s escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2021. This week, a 44-year-old man was arrested and is due to appear in court today. He is an employee contracted to a company that installs and maintains cameras at the Mangaung Correctional Centre, and he faces a charge of aiding and abetting a convicted prisoner to escape from lawful custody, defeating the ends of justice, as well as violation of a dead body.