Whistle-blowers expose fear and bullying at police watchdog, IPID

Whistle-blowers at South Africa’s police watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), have raised serious concerns over intimidation, bullying and political interference within the organisation. “We fear for our lives. We are told how to conclude investigations. There is bullying and intimidation from senior executives, and if you don’t do what they say, they come after you,” said one staff member.

These are the claims being echoed by several employees at IPID, which is mandated to independently investigate complaints against police officers. However, the agency is now facing allegations of widespread internal misconduct, allegedly orchestrated by senior officials. According to a letter seen by IOL, a senior executive warned that IPID is losing skilled personnel, who are being forced to resign due to ongoing harassment and threats. The letter includes an emotional appeal to the Public Protector to intervene, stating that one staff member had reportedly died after enduring years of bullying.

“There is a complete breakdown of good corporate governance at IPID as a result of weak leadership. The organisational structure has been intentionally manipulated to provide complete power and control to a few individuals,” the complaint reads. Several employees, speaking on condition of anonymity, have echoed these concerns, stating they fear for their safety if they come forward publicly. One senior executive, responsible for investigating ethics-related matters, is currently suspended and awaiting charges. This suspension reportedly followed recommendations the official made after probing internal staff intimidation.

In response to the claims, IPID spokesperson Lizzy Suping confirmed that multiple complaints are under investigation. “IPID has received complaints of intimidation from staff and labour unions over the last three months. There is an ongoing investigation into these allegations, both internally and externally,” Suping told IOL. The Public Servants Association (PSA), a union representing several IPID employees, has criticised the agency’s leadership, stating that whistle-blowers are being targeted with “trumped-up charges and suspensions.” The PSA has demanded an urgent, independent investigation into the harassment claims.

“When oversight bodies are hijacked, the real casualties are not the targeted individuals, but citizens who rely on the fair, transparent and independent functioning of the state,” said PSA spokesperson Claude Naiker. “It is imperative that South Africans—especially public servants, civil society organisations and progressive political forces—defend the legitimacy of independent institutions and rally behind leaders who uphold the Constitution with courage and honour. We call upon the minister to urgently intervene in the functioning of IPID so that the public and the PSA do not perceive IPID as captured.” The PSA also welcomed the reported withdrawal of an IPID investigation into an anonymous complaint against KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. The complaint alleged that Mkhwanazi protected a prison official accused of drug dealing—claims he strongly denied.