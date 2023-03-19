Pretoria - The Witbank Magistrate’s Court has sentenced 46-year-old Justice Sambo to a wholly suspended sentence, after finding him guilty for the unlawful sale of RDP houses in Witbank and surrounding areas. Spokesperson for the Hawks in Mpumalanga, Captain Sekgotodi Dineo Lucy, said Sambo would sell the low-cost houses via advertisements on social media.

“Prior his arrest, Sambo was circulated in the media as a wanted suspect in connection with illegal sale of low-cost houses via social media advertisement. “In October 2020, members of the public responded to the advert and contacted Sambo to finalise deals for purchases. He exerted pressure to the victims to make payments in advance,” said Sekgotodi. “After they settled their payments, Sambo vanished.”

Justice Sambo received a wholly suspended sentence in the Witbank Magistrate’s Court after he was found guilty of unlawfully selling RDP houses in Witbank and surrounding areas. Photo: Hawks The matter was reported to the police and the case was referred to the Hawks for investigation. “A warrant for his arrest was issued by a competent court which culminated in his detention and charges of fraud and theft of over R300 000 were preferred against him,” Sekgotodi narrated. “He successively appeared in court until he was convicted and sentenced to four years imprisonment, wholly suspended on condition that he does not commit similar offences during the period of suspension.”

Last year, an estate agent who allegedly sold an RDP house for R100 000 was arrested by the Hawks in Mpumalanga. At the time, estate agent Helga Kruger, 51, was alleged to have advertised and facilitated the sale of an RDP house worth R100 000 in June 2014. The Hawks alleged that the sale of the house took place without the permission of the rightful owner.