Why was Ntokozo Zikhali, accused of killing Bokgabo Poo released on bail in another rape case?

Pretoria - Distraught family members of four-year-old Bokgabo Poo, and community members in Wattville, Ekurhuleni, are demanding answers on how the alleged killer was released by courts on another unrelated case where he allegedly raped another child. Ntokozo Zikhali was appearing before the Benoni Magistrate’s Court on Monday, after he was charged with fresh charges of kidnapping, rape, murder, defeating the ends of justice and violation of a corpse in connection with the death of Bokgabo.

Community members led protests outside the court, and inside the courtroom the atmosphere was tense as family members watched Zikhali in the dock. Lebogang Poo, a relative of the slain girl told broadcaster eNCA that the family does not understand why Zikhali was on the streets with such a serious allegation of rape against him. “Firstly, the guy has a pending case of rape. How was he let out? It is raising questions such as, should he not have been released, our Bokgabo would still be alive,” said Lebogang.

During the court session, Bokgabo’s distressed father Irvin Ndlovu has once again demanded answers from Zikhali regarding the brutal murder of his daughter. In tears, Ndlovu begged his daughter’s alleged killer to reveal where some of the missing body parts can be found. The tearful father said he wanted to bury his daughter, and find closure.

Bokgabo’s mutilated body was found in a field in Wattville earlier this month with some of her body parts missing. As the 28-year-old accused left the court room and went down to the holding cells, the visibly distraught father stood up and shouted, “tell me where my daughter’s body parts are. I want to bury my child!” This was not the first time that Ndlovu has had an emotional outburst when his daughter’s alleged killer appeared in court. Last week the enraged father leapt over court benches trying to physically attack Zikhali.

On Monday, Zikhali was in court on both rape matters. The state brought an application to revoke his bail in the first case. His legal representative said he would not bring an application pending the outcome of the State’s application to revoke his bail. After the matter, Zikhali stayed in the dock and appeared before a different magistrate for the rape and murder of Bokgabo.

Speaking to reporters outside court, Ndlovu echoed Lebogang’s sentiments, saying the justice system had failed by releasing the alleged perpetrator on bail in the first instance. “If the law had done its job properly, he would have been left behind bars and my daughter would still be alive,” he said. Ndlovu said it was not any parent’s fault that a child is murdered or goes missing.

“It’s the animals that we live with, in the society, parents have no duty to ensure that other people don’t harm their children, they can take care of their children, but at the end we can’t control the actions of other people,” he said. Bokgabo’s burial is yet to take place as police continue to look for her missing body parts. The matter was postponed to November 14.