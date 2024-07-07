Wife among suspects arrested after Free State businessman murdered

Four suspects, including the wife of the deceased victim, are expected to appear in court in the Free State on Monday on charges of murder. The group was arrested shortly after the crime was perpetrated in Viljoenskroon.

The provincial police spokesperson, Captain Loraine Earle said on Wednesday, July 3, just before midnight, police were called to a scene of a crime where a man was shot and killed in Engelbrecht Street. “They found the body of the homeowner, Isaak Tladi, 51, in a pool of blood and he was declared dead at the scene. “It is alleged that three armed men came into the house looking for the husband, who is a business owner. A fight ensued and shots were fired. The two sons, aged 17 and 20, managed to flee the scene and look for help. The suspects also fled,” Earle said.

Police immediately started their investigation and within hours, police apprehended those responsible, including the wife of the deceased businessman. One suspect was also injured. “One of the suspects who was injured during the incident is currently being hospitalised under police guard. The motive for the murder is being investigated. The suspects are expected to appear in court on Monday, July 8, 2024,” Earle said.

Police said one suspect is still at large. Police urge anyone with information to come forward and contact the investigating office, Detective Sergeant Masilo Moreki at 082 301 3034. Alternatively, individuals can contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or drop an anonymous tip on the My SAPS App. In a separate incident, two of three suspects arrested for a house robbery on a farm in Ladybrand are expected to appear in court on Monday. Police said on Saturday, July 6 at about 5pm, the wife of the farmer, who was out of the province, tried to contact her husband on the farm several times but couldn't get hold of him. She phoned a friend to check on what was happening.

At about 11pm, the police were informed and the rural safety coordinator activated local farmers. Upon arrival on the farm, the elderly woman who works on the farm was found, but the farmer had already been taken to a local doctor by a family friend. “It's further alleged that three suspects wearing balaclavas and hand gloves and armed with a firearm, found the woman on the farmhouse, pointed her with a firearm, and forced entry into the house. They found the farmer in the bathroom and pointed him with a firearm, demanding money. “The suspects allegedly searched two safes but found nothing, not even money. Instantly, they took other valuable items, including the cellphone of the farmer, and left the scene with his Audi sedan vehicle with FS registrations,” police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring said.

On Sunday, July 7, at about 4.20am, the Ladybrand Crime Prevention Unit team spotted the suspected stolen vehicle in the farming town and pursued the suspects. During the chase, the vehicle overturned in one of the streets in town, and two suspects were arrested while the third fled the scene. The suspects, aged 21 and 28, face charges of house robbery. [email protected]