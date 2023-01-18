Wife of killed North West taxi boss in dock

Rustenburg - A woman has appeared in a North West court in connection with the murder of her husband. Rebecca Vuelwa Mfolo, 57, appeared in the Brits Magistrate’s Court in North West on Wednesday, for the alleged murder of her husband, taxi boss, Aubrey Molefe Mfolo, 61.

She is facing charges of murder, kidnapping and house robbery. The taxi boss was allegedly killed and dumped at a nearby cemetery in Letlhabile outside Brits on January 10. The case against her was postponed to January 27 for bail application. She is charged alongside three men – Lucky Joseph Kudumane, 49, Sifiso Manana, 43, and Bafana Motisoe, 55,

The trio appeared in the Brits Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, facing charges of murder, house robbery, kidnapping, unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition and possession of suspected stolen property. The case against them was also postponed to January 27 for a formal bail application. North West police said information was received and followed up about a maroon hatchback vehicle, which was allegedly used to collect one of the suspects, who was seen driving Molefe Mfolo’s minibus taxi.

“On Sunday, January 15 the same maroon vehicle was allegedly involved in a house robbery in Maboloka Village, near Letlhabile. During the robbery the suspects robbed the victims of plasma televisions and cellphones,” North West police spokesperson, Captain Aafje Botma, said. “A tactical operation was held the same night, and the maroon vehicle was spotted on a public road in Maboloka Village. “The vehicle was stopped and three suspects were found inside the maroon Ford Fiesta. While searching the vehicle a silver revolver with four rounds of ammunition and ropes were found hidden underneath the back seat. Further investigations led to the arrest of the deceased taxi owner’s wife, Rebecca Vuelwa Mfolo.”

