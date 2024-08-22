‘Will you ever apologise to the family?’: Remorseless killers jailed for brutal murder, robbery of shopkeeper

The High Court in Limpopo has sentenced Kgomotso Pitsi Mmaphaka, 38, and Lethope Donald Tshehla, 33, from Tafelkop village to life imprisonment for murder, eight years imprisonment on the count of conspiracy to commit robbery, and 15 years imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Limpopo said Mmaphaka and Tshehla were also sentenced to five years imprisonment on the count of unlawful possession of a firearm and two years imprisonment on the count of unlawful possession of ammunition.

The court further ordered that the sentences for all offences should run concurrently with the sentence for murder, which means the two men were sentenced to an effective life behind bars. The two men pleaded not guilty, and the State led evidence of witnesses, according to NPA Limpopo regional spokesperson, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi. Limpopo spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi. Picture: Supplied “The court heard that the deceased, Unitielo Tessema Gebreyesus was working as a shopkeeper in Tafelkop on April 13, 2022. The deceased and his colleague were closing the shop for the day, and as he was seated in his vehicle waiting for his colleague, two unknown males approached them at gunpoint.

“Each of the two assailants went for each of the victims, while his colleague struggled to free himself and escaped. The deceased person was shot and robbed of his vehicle, a Volkswagen Jetta, a Samsung cellphone, and an unknown amount of cash,” said Malabi-Dzhangi. In aggravation of sentence, State advocate Elelwani Mufamadi submitted that this was a senseless crime, and there was no evidence presented to the court that there are prospects of Mmaphaka and Tshehla being rehabilitated. She then submitted that a strong message should be sent by the court to the community, that offenders such as Mmaphaka and Tshehla will not be dealt with lightly. Mufamadi concluded by submitting that life imprisonment will deter other would-be offenders not to commit such offences.

Judge Maake Francis Kganyago remarked that the aggravating circumstances outweigh the mitigating factors, and the personal circumstances of the convicted killers. The presiding judge also remarked that there were no substantial and compelling circumstances to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence. The judge also noted that the killers did not show any remorse and the court could not predict if they would ask for forgiveness in the future, from the family members of the deceased man.