Witbank robbers held staff and security at gunpoint before fleeing with money

Pretoria – The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Mpumalanga, in collaboration with Vital security company in Emalahleni, have recovered a hijacked vehicle, seized three firearms and arrested a 34-year-old suspect. The arrest and recovery follows a business robbery that occurred on Monday morning at BSV Business Premises in Beatty Street, in the Witbank CBD.

“According to information at our disposal, three armed suspects entered the business and overpowered and disarmed the security guard at the entrance of the shop. They then held the staff and the security guard at gunpoint and robbed the business of an undisclosed amount of cash,” said Mpumalanga SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala. The robbers fled the scene on foot, but hijacked a red double cab Isuzu bakkie at gunpoint nearby before fleeing the scene with the hijacked vehicle. “The security company and police immediately reacted to an early warning system on the hijacked vehicle and tracked it down to nearby Verena. Subsequent to that, one suspect was arrested in possession of three firearms and ammunition,” said Mohlala.

Of the three firearms recovered by police, there was a handgun belonging to the shop’s security guard, one unlicensed R1 rifle, and an unlicensed pistol. The hijacked bakkie was also recovered. “The 34-year-old suspect will appear in the eMalahleni Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday the 10th of November 2021 on charges of armed robbery, hijacking and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition,” said Mohlala. The SAPS in Mpumalanga has appreciated the existing working relationship with other security agencies and requested community members to join the fight against crime.