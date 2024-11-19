‘Without any argument’: Man on the run after he shot and killed his brother at close range

Police in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, are investigating a shooting incident where a man reportedly shot and killed his own brother, aged 54. The incident occurred at Buyisonto Trust on Sunday, according to Mpumalanga provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Donald Mdhluli.

“According to information, on that fateful day, without any argument, the suspect shot his brother point-blank then fled the scene on foot,” said Mdhluli. The matter was reported to the authorities and upon arrival, police found the shot man at the scene. “He was unfortunately certified dead. Meanwhile, police opened a murder case and immediately launched a manhunt for the suspect,” said Mdhluli.

Police said the motive for the brutal murder is unknown at this stage, and it will form part of the investigation. “The suspect is still at large and police urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect to call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or send information via My SAPS App. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” the police appealed. Meanwhile, acting provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi has “strongly” condemned the murder.

He also called on family members to seek professional assistance when they encounter problems, rather than resorting to violence. In December last year, IOL reported that a 35-year-old woman was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment by the Mokopane Regional Court for the brutal murder of her twin sister at Ga Mogotlane village in Limpopo. Tshepho Mogoshadi Mphahlele was found guilty of brutally killing her twin sister in the January 18, 2023 incident, according to Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba.