Witness adamant that he saw murder accused on the day of Meyiwa’s murder as they continue to deny ever meeting him

The five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa, have denied meeting Constable Sizwe Zungu on the night of the murder and said they first met him in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria. Zungu continued under cross-examination on Monday following two weeks of recess.

According to his testimony, he was with the five accused on 26 October 2014. He said he was visiting his nephew, Sfiso Zungu at Basotho hostel in Vosloorus and they were drinking and eating. Advocate Charles Mnisi, who represents accused number three, Mthobisi Mncube, said his client denied being at Vosloorus hostel on that day.

“Accused number three denies that he met you at a hostel where there was a celebration. He says it’s just hogwash, nonsense, it never happened. You could have been there, but he wasn't there. “Further, he asked me to put it to you that your version about what happened at the hostel is pure lies, it never happened, it's just fabrication,” Mnisi told Zungu. Zungu replied: “As old as I am, would I just decide to come and lie to this court?”

Advocate Zithulele Nxumalo, who represents accused number, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa, said his clients also denies being at the hostel or ever meeting Zungu. Zungu said it made sense that the accused deny knowing him because now they are in trouble. According to Zungu, late around 9pm, three of the accused came running to the house, looking scared and carrying two guns.

He said this was Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi and Mncube. He said Sibiya and Mncube gave their guns to his nephew for safekeeping. Ntanzi was not carrying a gun.

Nxumalo asked Zungu why didnt he effect any arrests on the day at the hostel despite seeing an exchange of guns when the accused returned. Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng interjected and said by law, Zungu doesn’t have to answer questions that incriminate him. Mokgoatlheng said he can only answer if he feels comfortable.

Zungu chose not to answer the question as it could incriminate him. Meyiwa was killed while visiting his singer girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, at her home in Vosloorus on October 26, 2014. The five accused in the Meyiwa murder trial are Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa, and Fisokuhle Nkani Ntuli.