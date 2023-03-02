Wits students block roads, damage property and intimidate motorists during fees protest

Rustenburg – Aggrieved Wits University students took to the streets again on Thursday, blocking roads with rocks, intimidating motorists and damaging public property. It was day two of the students demonstrations, which started on Tuesday.

Story continues below Advertisement

They are demanding that the university allows students with a debt of R150 000 or less to register for this academic year. They also want the NSFAS (National Student Financial Aid Scheme) R45 000 cap on accommodation to be amended. Clashes between protesters and security personnel spilled into adjacent streets. South African Students Organisation (Sasco) representative Penipeni Tshabalala told Kaya FM that they have been communicating with the university over the past week but have received no response.

“There are thousands of students that do not have accommodation, there are thousands that are still not registered and are out of the system … Students’ frustration has reached a point that we said this is the only last resort we could take as students because now black students are affected,” he told the radio station. “There are so many students that are sleeping in libraries, there are so many students that are sleeping in toilets, now we say those students should not be left behind.” He said there was funding but it was not enough.

Story continues below Advertisement

Student Representative Council (SRC) deputy secretary-general Vuyiswa Mochochoko told Newzroom Afrika on Wednesday that the SRC had raised funds through its cleaning up campaign but it was not enough and 10 000 students still owed fees. In video clips posted on social media on Thursday, students could be seen uprooting road signs near the university as they marched through the streets of Braamfontein. News24 reported that the university was investigating complaints of intimidation of security staff and damage to property during a student protest on Wednesday.

Story continues below Advertisement