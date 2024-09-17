‘Wolf in sheep’s clothing’: CPF member nabbed for removing gun at scene where woman was shot dead

A 36-year-old community policing forum (CPF) executive member in Bushbuckridge, Kgotatso Mathebula appeared before the Bushbuckridge Magistrate’s Court on Monday, facing charges of defeating the ends of justice and possession of an unlawful firearm. Mathebula was remanded in custody until Thursday for bail application, according to Mpumalanga provincial police spokesperson, Captain Magonseni Nkosi.

The CPF member is accused of tampering with a crime scene, and removing a firearm after a shooting incident on Saturday night at Shatale, in Bushbuckridge. “According to information, family members were allegedly attacked by three suspects that fatally shot a 35-year-old woman and injured three other family members on the scene. “One of the injured family members was brave enough to fight back and managed to disarm one of the assailants,” said Nkosi.

In the process, a gunshot went off and hit one of the assailants. After the gunshot, Nkosi said neighbours, including the member of the local CPF who also works as a security guard, came in to assist. “The CPF member allegedly took the firearm and disappeared whilst other community members were securing the suspect. He allegedly came later without the firearm,” said Nkosi.

Members of the SA Police Service (SAPS) deployed on the ongoing Operation Shanela were summoned to the scene. A 36-year-old man who is a member of the community policing forum was arrested after he responded to a murder scene and allegedly removed a handgun from the site. File Picture “When asked about the whereabouts of the firearm, he denied any knowledge of the firearm in question. After a short interview, the CPF member led police to where the firearm was concealed,” said Nkosi. Both the CPF member and the cornered assailant were arrested.

The injured assailant is currently under police guard in hospital. Police in Mpumalanga have launched an extensive search for the other two suspects who evaded the scene after shooting. “Their gateway vehicle, a Toyota Hilux with no registration plates, was spotted, and police managed to pull it over. Two suspects allegedly alighted from the vehicle and fled the scene. According to information, both suspects were holding firearms in their hands,” said Nkosi.

The Toyota vehicle and the firearm, with police insignia engraved on it and with serial numbers filed out, were seized for further investigation. Police said 28 spent cartridge cases were collected from the scene. Meanwhile, acting provincial commissioner of SAPS in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi has condemned the senseless killing.